Breaking News
Day in Photos
September 13, 2022
September 13, 2022 3:08 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II departs RAF Northolt, London, from where it will be taken to Buckingham Palace.
2
A child wearing a cardboard crown looks at floral tributes in Green Park, following the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, near Buckingham Palace in London.
3
Security personnel stand guard on the terrace of Buckingham Palace in London.
4
Twitter whistleblower Peiter Zatko is sworn in for a Senate Judiciary hearing examining data security at risk, in Washington.
Load more
September 13, 2022
