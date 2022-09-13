Accessibility links

September 13, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II departs RAF Northolt, London, from where it will be taken to Buckingham Palace.
2 A child wearing a cardboard crown looks at floral tributes in Green Park, following the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, near Buckingham Palace in London.
3 Security personnel stand guard on the terrace of Buckingham Palace in London.
4 Twitter whistleblower Peiter Zatko is sworn in for a Senate Judiciary hearing examining data security at risk, in Washington.

