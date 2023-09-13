Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
September 13, 2023
September 13, 2023 2:06 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Hassan El Salheen weeps after burying the repatriated body of his son, Aly, who died along with his three cousins in Libya after Storm Daniel hit the country, at Al Sharief village in Bani Swief province, Egypt.
2
A view of Derna city in Libya is seen following a powerful storm and heavy rainfall hitting the country.
3
A rowing boat rest at last year's water line at Prespa lake in the village of Stenje, North Macedonia. Water levels at Prespa lake, located in North Macedonia, Greece and Albania have reached their lowest point in centuries following dry seasons.
4
Rescue workers carry a body recovered from the rubble of an earthquake-damaged house in Imi N'Tala village near Amizmiz, Morocco. Rescue teams stepped up a massive effort to bring relief to devastated mountain villages as the chances faded fast for finding survivors from the powerful earthquake which killed 2,900 people and left hundreds of thousands homeless.
September 13, 2023
