Day in Photos
September 14, 2018
September 14, 2018 3:18 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Nepali Hindu women recite prayers led by a priest as they sit on the banks of the Bagmati River during the Rishi Panchami festival in Kathmandu.
2
Israeli policemen detain a Palestinian as they protest against Israel's plan to demolish the Palestinian Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar, in the occupied West Bank.
3
Russ Lewis looks for shells along the beach as Hurricane Florence approaches Myrtle Beach, S.C. "We might get lucky we might not we'll find out," said Lewis of the storm.
4
A model wears a creation by designer Pam Hogg during their Spring/Summer 2019 runway show at London Fashion Week in London.
September 14, 2018
