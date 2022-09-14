Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
September 14, 2022
September 14, 2022 2:03 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
The King's Body Guards of the Honorable Corps of Gentlemen at Arms, the Life Guards, the Blues and Royals and Yeomen of the Guard, stand guard around the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, inside Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, in London, where it will Lie in State on a Catafalque.
2
The procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth moves from Buckingham Palace to the Houses of Parliament for her lying in state, in London.
3
People gather to watch the coffin of Queen Elizabeth being transported from Buckingham Palace to the Houses of Parliament for her lying in state, in London.
4
An aerial view shows vessels moored at a fishing port as Typhoon Muifa approaches, in Zhoushan, Zhejiang province, China, Sept. 13, 2022.
Load more
September 14, 2022
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
September 13, 2022
Day in Photos
September 12, 2022
Day in Photos
September 11, 2022
Day in Photos
September 9, 2022
Day in Photos
September 8, 2022
Day in Photos
September 7, 2022
Day in Photos
September 6, 2022
Day in Photos
September 5, 2022
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG