Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

September 14, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

The King&#39;s Body Guards of the Honorable Corps of Gentlemen at Arms, the Life Guards, the Blues and Royals and Yeomen of the Guard, stand guard around the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, inside Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, in London,&nbsp;where it will Lie in State on a Catafalque.
1 The King's Body Guards of the Honorable Corps of Gentlemen at Arms, the Life Guards, the Blues and Royals and Yeomen of the Guard, stand guard around the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, inside Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, in London, where it will Lie in State on a Catafalque.
The procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth moves from Buckingham Palace to the Houses of Parliament for her lying in state, in London.
2 The procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth moves from Buckingham Palace to the Houses of Parliament for her lying in state, in London.
People gather to watch the coffin of Queen Elizabeth being transported from Buckingham Palace to the Houses of Parliament for her lying in state, in London.
3 People gather to watch the coffin of Queen Elizabeth being transported from Buckingham Palace to the Houses of Parliament for her lying in state, in London.
An aerial view shows vessels moored at a fishing port as Typhoon Muifa approaches, in Zhoushan, Zhejiang province, China, Sept. 13, 2022.
4 An aerial view shows vessels moored at a fishing port as Typhoon Muifa approaches, in Zhoushan, Zhejiang province, China, Sept. 13, 2022.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG