Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

September 14, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

A policeman talks to a migrant trying to escape from the hotspot, on the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, Italy.
1 A policeman talks to a migrant trying to escape from the hotspot, on the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, Italy.
A Ukrainian serviceman fires a 2S22 Bohdana self-propelled howitzer towards Russian troops at a position in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sept. 13, 2023.
2 A Ukrainian serviceman fires a 2S22 Bohdana self-propelled howitzer towards Russian troops at a position in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sept. 13, 2023.
Remains of an allegedly &#39;non-human&#39; being is seen on display during a briefing on unidentified flying objects, known as UFOs, at the San Lazaro legislative palace, in Mexico City, Mexico.
3 Remains of an allegedly 'non-human' being is seen on display during a briefing on unidentified flying objects, known as UFOs, at the San Lazaro legislative palace, in Mexico City, Mexico.
Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli security forces along the frontier with Israel during a demonstration marking Israel's withdrawal from Gaza in 2005, east of Gaza City, Sept. 13, 2023.
4 Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli security forces along the frontier with Israel during a demonstration marking Israel's withdrawal from Gaza in 2005, east of Gaza City, Sept. 13, 2023.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG