Breaking News
Day in Photos
September 14, 2023
September 14, 2023 1:28 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A policeman talks to a migrant trying to escape from the hotspot, on the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, Italy.
2
A Ukrainian serviceman fires a 2S22 Bohdana self-propelled howitzer towards Russian troops at a position in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sept. 13, 2023.
3
Remains of an allegedly 'non-human' being is seen on display during a briefing on unidentified flying objects, known as UFOs, at the San Lazaro legislative palace, in Mexico City, Mexico.
4
Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli security forces along the frontier with Israel during a demonstration marking Israel's withdrawal from Gaza in 2005, east of Gaza City, Sept. 13, 2023.
September 14, 2023
