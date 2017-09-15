A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Frank Giaccio, 11, of Falls Church, Va., left, is encouraged by President Donald Trump, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, while he mowed the lawn in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington.
An Israeli soldier removes burning tires from the road during clashes with Palestinian protesters following a demonstration against the expropriation of Palestinian land by Israel in the village of Kfar Qaddum, near Nablus in the occupied West Bank.
Peter Glazebrook poses for a photograph with his 6.6 kg onion which won its class in the giant vegetable competition on the first day of the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show held at the Great Yorkshire Showground, in Harrogate, northern England.
A young man looks at the sea sitting on the wall of an old abandoned pool in Cojimar, Cuba.
