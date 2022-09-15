Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
September 15, 2022
September 15, 2022 2:41 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy leave a joint news conference, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine.
2
Members of the public file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London, ahead of her funeral on Monday.
3
Afghan burqa-clad women take an entrance test at Mamon Tahiri institute in Kandahar, Afghanistan.
4
Professional eSports players compete at the Tokyo Game Show in Chiba prefecture in Japan.
Load more
September 15, 2022
