September 15, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Hammou Baha Ali, 80, searches for his belongings in the ruins of a house, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Talat N'Yaaqoub, Morocco.
The Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft, carrying the crew formed of NASA astronaut Loral O&#39;Hara and Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub, blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the&nbsp;Baikonur&nbsp;Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan.
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain walks with union members striking at Ford's Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan.
Spectators watch from the hospitality enclose overlooking the 18th hole on day two of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club, south-west of London.
