Day in Photos
September 16, 2018
September 16, 2018 1:48 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A woman runs in the rainstorm as Typhoon Mangkhut approaches, in Shenzhen, China.
2
Children use a tire's interior to cross a flooded street in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Mangkhut at Salonga Compound in Calumpit, Bulacan, Philippines.
3
Dancers perform in a parade of the 18th edition of the Lyon Dance Biennial on a street in Lyon, eastern France.
4
A participant with her face decorated with fluorescent paint smiles before the YARKOcross Night Edition color run race in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Sept. 15, 2018.
September 16, 2018
