September 16, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A woman runs in the rainstorm as Typhoon Mangkhut approaches, in Shenzhen, China.
1 A woman runs in the rainstorm as Typhoon Mangkhut approaches, in Shenzhen, China.
Children use a tire's interior to cross a flooded street in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Mangkhut at Salonga Compound in Calumpit, Bulacan, Philippines.
2 Children use a tire's interior to cross a flooded street in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Mangkhut at Salonga Compound in Calumpit, Bulacan, Philippines.
Dancers perform in a parade of the 18th edition of the Lyon Dance Biennial on a street in Lyon, eastern France.
3 Dancers perform in a parade of the 18th edition of the Lyon Dance Biennial on a street in Lyon, eastern France.
A participant with her face decorated with fluorescent paint smiles before the YARKOcross Night Edition color run race in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Sept. 15, 2018.
4 A participant with her face decorated with fluorescent paint smiles before the YARKOcross Night Edition color run race in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Sept. 15, 2018.

