September 16, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Ukrainian servicemen search for land mines at a burial site in a forest on the outskirts of Izyum, eastern Ukraine.
2 A digital sign board displays the queuing time at Southwark Park, as people wait in line to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II, in London.
3 Water flows into a chasm after heavy rains and deadly floods hit the central Italian region of Marche, in Cantiano, Italy.
4 New Zealand's soldiers perform the haka for Britain's William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, during their visit to ATC Pirbright, following the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, near London, Britain.

