September 17, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer Samuel Knoeppel, center, and Randy Haba, bottom right, approach to Willie Schubert and his dog on a stranded van in Pollocksville, North Carolina, in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.
Panels and debris from a collapsed ceiling are seen in a company office of a commercial building in Hong Kong. Windows of the building were blown out during Typhoon Mangkhut in Hong Kong.
Palestinian demonstrators gather atop a hill in the northern Gaza Strip during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza.
Panicked dogs that were left caged in Leland, North Carolina, by an owner who fled rising flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, are rescued by volunteer rescuer Ryan Nichols of Texas.
