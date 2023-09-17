Accessibility links

September 17, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Visitors celebrate the world&#39;s largest beer festival, the 188th Oktoberfest, in Munich, Germany.
A boy plays on a flooded road amid heavy rainfall in Ahmedabad, India.
A fire rages at the Greater Nile Petroleum Oil Company Tower in Khartoum, Sudan. Battles between the regular army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which intensified Sunday, had set fire to several key buildings in the center of the capital.&nbsp;
Activists gather around Times Square in New York City as they mark the start of Climate Week in New York during a demonstration calling for the U.S. government to take action on climate change and reject the use of fossil fuels.
