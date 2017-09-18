Members of the cavalry rehearse at the beach of Scheveningen on the eve of a parade in The Hague, The Netherlands.
Doves sit in cages hoisted on poles during a bird-singing contest in Thailand's southern province of Narathiwat.
Indians wearing traditional attire practice Garba, a dance of Gujarat state, ahead of Navratri festival in Ahmadabad.
Members of Islamist groups gather during a rally to siege Myanmar's embassy for the recent violence against Rohingya Muslim in Myanmar, in the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka.
