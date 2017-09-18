Accessibility links

Languages
Day in Photos

September 18, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Show more
Members of the cavalry rehearse at the beach of Scheveningen on the eve of a parade in The Hague, The Netherlands.
1

Members of the cavalry rehearse at the beach of Scheveningen on the eve of a parade in The Hague, The Netherlands.

Doves sit in cages hoisted on poles during a bird-singing contest in Thailand&#39;s southern province of Narathiwat.
2

Doves sit in cages hoisted on poles during a bird-singing contest in Thailand's southern province of Narathiwat.

Indians wearing traditional attire practice Garba, a dance of Gujarat state, ahead of Navratri festival in Ahmadabad.
3

Indians wearing traditional attire practice Garba, a dance of Gujarat state, ahead of Navratri festival in Ahmadabad.

Members of Islamist groups gather during a rally to siege Myanmar&#39;s embassy for the recent violence against Rohingya Muslim in Myanmar, in the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka.
4

Members of Islamist groups gather during a rally to siege Myanmar's embassy for the recent violence against Rohingya Muslim in Myanmar, in the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka.

Load more

Your opinion

Show comments

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG