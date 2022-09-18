Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
September 18, 2022
September 18, 2022 2:11 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, far right, view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall in London.
2
Palestinian farmer Salman al-Nabahin cleans a mosaic floor he discovered at his farm and which dates back to the Byzantine era, according to officials, in the central Gaza Strip.
This image contains sensitive content which some people may find offensive or disturbing.
Click to reveal
3
Experts work at a forest grave site during an exhumation in the town of Izium, recently liberated by Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kharkiv region.
This image contains sensitive content which some people may find offensive or disturbing - Click to reveal
Experts work at a forest grave site during an exhumation in the town of Izium, recently liberated by Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kharkiv region.
4
In this photo provided by Hualien City Government, firefighters are seen at a collapsed building during a rescue operation following an earthquake in Yuli township, Hualien County, eastern Taiwan.
September 18, 2022
