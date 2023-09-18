Accessibility links
September 18, 2023
September 18, 2023 2:17 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Afghan villagers clean debris after flash floods in Mohmand Dara district of Nangarhar province.
2
Police officers remove the glued hand of a climate activist from a road during a climate protest in Berlin, Germany.
3
Greenpeace France activists paint the words 'Gas Kills' on the side of the TotalEnergies Cape Ann LNG terminal, anchored off the northern French port city of Le Havre, in the English Channel.
4
Birds sit in cages during a bird singing competition in Thailand's southern province of Narathiwat. Some 2,000 birds from Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore entered in the annual contest.
September 18, 2023
