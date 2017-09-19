An Orthodox priest conducts a burial ceremony of 228 Soviet soldiers killed during World War II, in a memorial cemetery at Nevsky Pyatachok near Kirovsk, Russia.
People hold the Myanmar national flag and placards as they attend a public gathering to listen to the live speech of Myanmar's State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi in front of City Hall in Yangon.
Rohingya refugees react as aid is distributed in a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.
Chinese honor guard members let out a yell during a welcome ceremony for Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
