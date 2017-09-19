Accessibility links

September 19, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
An Orthodox priest conducts a burial ceremony of 228 Soviet soldiers killed during World War II, in a memorial cemetery at Nevsky Pyatachok near Kirovsk, Russia.
People hold the Myanmar national flag and placards as they attend a public gathering to listen to the live speech of Myanmar&#39;s State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi in front of City Hall in Yangon.
Rohingya refugees react as aid is distributed in a camp in Cox&#39;s Bazar, Bangladesh.
Chinese honor guard members let out a yell during a welcome ceremony for Singapore&#39;s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
