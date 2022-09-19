Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
September 19, 2022
September 19, 2022 2:14 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
King Charles II, left, watches as The Lord Chamberlain Baron Parker breaks his Wand of Office, marking the end of his service to the sovereign, during the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in Windsor, England.
2
Emma, the monarch's fell pony, watches the Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Windsor Castle for the Committal Service at St. George's Chapel.
3
The Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II travels down the Long Walk as it arrives at Windsor Castle for the Committal Service at St. George's Chapel.
4
The royal corgis await the cortege on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Windsor Castle.
September 19, 2022
