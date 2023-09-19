Accessibility links

Day in Photos

September 19, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Chilean law enforcement members march with dogs during the annual military parade at the Bernardo O'Higgins park, in Santiago.
2 Firefighters carry a water hose as they try to extinguish a fire that has been burning for four days at the Putri Cempo landfill in Solo, Central Java, Indonesia.
3 A woman protester blocks a road during 48-hour general strike in Imphal as they demand restoration of peace in India's northeastern state of Manipur after ethnic violence.
4 Relatives react as the coffin of a protester killed during a demonstration against the presence of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and East Africa Community Regional Force, is carried before burial at the Makao cemetery in Goma, North Kivu province, Sept. 18, 2023.

