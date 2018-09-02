Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

September 2, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Fireworks explode over the Gelora Bung Karno main stadium during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia.
1 Fireworks explode over the Gelora Bung Karno main stadium during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia.
A man holds a baby doll during the horse race opening at the Sha Tin Racecourse of the Hong Kong Jockey Club.
2 A man holds a baby doll during the horse race opening at the Sha Tin Racecourse of the Hong Kong Jockey Club.
A child dressed as Lord Krishna during Janmashtami festival, sits on a doorstep in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The festival&nbsp; marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna.
3 A child dressed as Lord Krishna during Janmashtami festival, sits on a doorstep in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The festival  marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna.
A competitor takes part in the Hammer Throw event at the annual Braemar Gathering in Braemar, central Scotland, Sept. 1, 2018.
4 A competitor takes part in the Hammer Throw event at the annual Braemar Gathering in Braemar, central Scotland, Sept. 1, 2018.

Load more

See comments

Your opinion

Show comments

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG