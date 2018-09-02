Accessibility links
September 2, 2018
September 02, 2018 1:45 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Fireworks explode over the Gelora Bung Karno main stadium during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia.
2
A man holds a baby doll during the horse race opening at the Sha Tin Racecourse of the Hong Kong Jockey Club.
3
A child dressed as Lord Krishna during Janmashtami festival, sits on a doorstep in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The festival marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna.
4
A competitor takes part in the Hammer Throw event at the annual Braemar Gathering in Braemar, central Scotland, Sept. 1, 2018.
