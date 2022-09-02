Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

September 2, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

A vintage doll is pictured near a damaged kindergarten following recent Russian shelling in the city of Slovyansk, in Donetsk region, Ukraine.
1 A vintage doll is pictured near a damaged kindergarten following recent Russian shelling in the city of Slovyansk, in Donetsk region, Ukraine.
Workers unload part of a Chinese-made high-speed passenger train — prepared for the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway — from a cargo ship at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia.
2 Workers unload part of a Chinese-made high-speed passenger train — prepared for the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway — from a cargo ship at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Janus, a two-headed Greek tortoise named after the Roman god with two heads, is washed with a toothbrush one day ahead of his 25th birthday at the Natural History Museum in Geneva, Switzerland.
3 Janus, a two-headed Greek tortoise named after the Roman god with two heads, is washed with a toothbrush one day ahead of his 25th birthday at the Natural History Museum in Geneva, Switzerland.
Palestinian demonstrators hide against the wall of a house during clashes with Israeli security forces, following a protest against the expropriation of Palestinian land by Israel, in the occupied West Bank village of Kfar Qaddum near the Jewish settlement of Kedumim.
4 Palestinian demonstrators hide against the wall of a house during clashes with Israeli security forces, following a protest against the expropriation of Palestinian land by Israel, in the occupied West Bank village of Kfar Qaddum near the Jewish settlement of Kedumim.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG