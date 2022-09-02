Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
September 2, 2022
September 02, 2022 2:19 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A vintage doll is pictured near a damaged kindergarten following recent Russian shelling in the city of Slovyansk, in Donetsk region, Ukraine.
2
Workers unload part of a Chinese-made high-speed passenger train — prepared for the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway — from a cargo ship at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia.
3
Janus, a two-headed Greek tortoise named after the Roman god with two heads, is washed with a toothbrush one day ahead of his 25th birthday at the Natural History Museum in Geneva, Switzerland.
4
Palestinian demonstrators hide against the wall of a house during clashes with Israeli security forces, following a protest against the expropriation of Palestinian land by Israel, in the occupied West Bank village of Kfar Qaddum near the Jewish settlement of Kedumim.
September 2, 2022
