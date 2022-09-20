Accessibility links

September 20, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Migrants sleep on the deck of the Spanish NGO Open Arms lifeguard ship after they were rescued from open waters during an operation in the international waters zone, on the Mediterranean sea.
A beached sperm whale is seen at bay in King Island, Tasmania, Australia.
A man on a motorcycle rides past fallen power lines in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona in Higuey, Dominican Republic, Sept. 19, 2022.
Vehicles damaged by the collapse of the facade of a department store during an earthquake are pictured in Manzanillo, Mexico, Sept. 19, 2022.
