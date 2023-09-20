Accessibility links

September 20, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 A bullet hole is seen in a shop window following an Israeli military raid in the Jenin refugee camp, West Bank. Palestinian health officials say the death toll over a day of fighting between Israel and the Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip has risen to six, four from Jenin. 
2 A protester reacts during a gathering outside the government building following the launch of a military operation by Azerbaijani forces in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Yerevan, Armenia.
3 A man prepares to immerse in an artificial pond, an idol of elephant headed Hindu god Ganesha on the second day of ten days long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, India.
4 A boy, who survived the deadly storm that hit Libya, plays with his brothers inside a classroom at Um almoumanen school, where they take shelter in Derna, Libya.

