Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
September 20, 2023
September 20, 2023 1:44 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A bullet hole is seen in a shop window following an Israeli military raid in the Jenin refugee camp, West Bank. Palestinian health officials say the death toll over a day of fighting between Israel and the Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip has risen to six, four from Jenin.
2
A protester reacts during a gathering outside the government building following the launch of a military operation by Azerbaijani forces in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Yerevan, Armenia.
3
A man prepares to immerse in an artificial pond, an idol of elephant headed Hindu god Ganesha on the second day of ten days long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, India.
4
A boy, who survived the deadly storm that hit Libya, plays with his brothers inside a classroom at Um almoumanen school, where they take shelter in Derna, Libya.
Load more
September 20, 2023
Recommended
52 Documentary
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG