Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

September 21, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Locals sell vegetables in front of a damaged market in Balakliia, recently liberated by Ukrainian Armed Forces, in Kharkiv region.
1 Locals sell vegetables in front of a damaged market in Balakliia, recently liberated by Ukrainian Armed Forces, in Kharkiv region.
Russian police officers detain a protester during an unsanctioned rally, after opposition activists called for street protests against the mobilization of reservists ordered by President Vladimir Putin, in Moscow.
2 Russian police officers detain a protester during an unsanctioned rally, after opposition activists called for street protests against the mobilization of reservists ordered by President Vladimir Putin, in Moscow.
Nasibe Samsaei, an Iranian woman living in Turkey, reacts after she cut her hair during a protest following the death of Mahsa Amini, outside the Iranian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.&nbsp;Mahsa&nbsp;Amini, a 22-year-old from Kurdistan province, fell into a coma and died following her arrest in Tehran last week over the country&#39;s strict new hijab policy.
3 Nasibe Samsaei, an Iranian woman living in Turkey, reacts after she cut her hair during a protest following the death of Mahsa Amini, outside the Iranian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old from Kurdistan province, fell into a coma and died following her arrest in Tehran last week over the country's strict new hijab policy.
Whales stranded on Ocean Beach at Macquarie Harbor on the west coast of Tasmania of Australia.
4 Whales stranded on Ocean Beach at Macquarie Harbor on the west coast of Tasmania of Australia.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG