Breaking News
Day in Photos
September 21, 2022
September 21, 2022 1:57 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Locals sell vegetables in front of a damaged market in Balakliia, recently liberated by Ukrainian Armed Forces, in Kharkiv region.
2
Russian police officers detain a protester during an unsanctioned rally, after opposition activists called for street protests against the mobilization of reservists ordered by President Vladimir Putin, in Moscow.
3
Nasibe Samsaei, an Iranian woman living in Turkey, reacts after she cut her hair during a protest following the death of Mahsa Amini, outside the Iranian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old from Kurdistan province, fell into a coma and died following her arrest in Tehran last week over the country's strict new hijab policy.
4
Whales stranded on Ocean Beach at Macquarie Harbor on the west coast of Tasmania of Australia.
September 21, 2022
