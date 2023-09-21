Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
September 21, 2023
September 21, 2023 1:46 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Two U.S.-made Apache attack helicopters, from Taiwan's Army Airborne Special Forces, demonstrate their combat skills during a military open house event in Hsinchu, Taiwan.
2
Firefighters work at a site in an area damaged during a Russian missile strike in Rivne, Ukraine.
3
Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Nayev holds puppies as he visits at positions near the border with Belarus in Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, Sept. 20, 2023.
4
Britain's Queen Camilla plays table tennis next to Britain's King Charles, Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron as they meet local youth sports associations in Saint-Denis near Paris.
Load more
September 21, 2023
Recommended
52 Documentary
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG