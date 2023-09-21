Accessibility links

Day in Photos

September 21, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Two U.S.-made Apache attack helicopters, from Taiwan's Army Airborne Special Forces, demonstrate their combat skills during a military open house event in Hsinchu, Taiwan.
2 Firefighters work at a site in an area damaged during a Russian missile strike in Rivne, Ukraine.
3 Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Nayev holds puppies as he visits at positions near the border with Belarus in Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, Sept. 20, 2023.
4 Britain's Queen Camilla plays table tennis next to Britain's King Charles, Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron as they meet local youth sports associations in Saint-Denis near Paris.

