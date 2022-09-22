Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
September 22, 2022
September 22, 2022 1:31 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Local residents stand near mortar ammunition on a destroyed street in the village of Kamyanka, recently liberated by Ukrainian Armed Forces, in Kharkiv region.
2
Rescuers release a stranded pilot whale back in the ocean at Macquarie Heads, on the west coast of Tasmania, Australia.
3
A craftsman works on unusual rattan coffins at Trangsan hamlet in Sukoharjo, Indonesia.
4
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope captures the clearest view of Neptune's rings in more than 30 years, but its cameras reveal the ice giant in a whole new light. Webb also captures seven of Neptune’s 14 known moons: Galatea, Naiad, Thalassa, Despina, Proteus, Larissa, and Triton.
September 22, 2022
