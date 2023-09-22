Accessibility links

September 22, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Men install an Armenian flag next to a checkpoint on the road leading to Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region, near the village of Kornidzor, Armenia.
2 Argentina's lock Guido Petti Pagadizabal leaps to catch a ball during the France 2023 Rugby World Cup Pool D match between Argentina and Samoa at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Etienne, south-eastern France.
3 Farmers dry crops during the harvest season in Linyi, in China's eastern Shandong province.
4 Pope Francis prays in front of the Memorial dedicated to sailors and migrants lost at sea during a moment of reflection with religious leaders, in Marseille, France.

