Breaking News
Day in Photos
September 23, 2022 2:37 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Members of the Syrian civil defense, known as the White Helmets, evacuate a wounded man from the site after a landmine reportedly exploded under the bus transporting them east of the opposition-held city of Al-Bab in the northern Aleppo province.
2
A workshop owner checks freshly-dyed Kalawa threads, a traditional sacred orange-yellow thread used in Hindu rituals, ahead of the Navratri festival at Lalgopalganj village some 45 kms from Allahabad, India.
3
Tasmania state wildlife services personnel check the carcasses of pilot whales, numbering nearly 200, after they were found beached the previous day on Macquarie Heads on the west coast of Tasmania.
4
Service members of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) line up to vote during a referendum on joining LPR to Russia, at a military unit in Luhansk, Ukraine.
September 23, 2022
