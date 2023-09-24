Accessibility links
Day in Photos
September 24, 2023
September 24, 2023 1:16 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Competitors race during the final day of the 2023 Formula Kite European Championships, in Portsmouth, southern England.
Police remove activists from the track before the start of the Berlin Marathon in Berlin, Germany. Activists from the "Last Generation" block the track of the Berlin Marathon to protest against the climate policies of the government.
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man whips a member of his Hasidic dynasty with a leather strap as a symbolic punishment for his sins last year, during the traditional Malkot (whipping in Hebrew) ceremony in the city of Beit Shemesh, Israel.
A bomb explodes during clashes between Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli security forces east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip near the Israel-Gaza border fence, Sept. 23, 2023.
September 24, 2023
