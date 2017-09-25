A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A vintage coal-fired steam engine pushes a passenger car up the Cog Railway on a 3.8-mile journey to the summit of 6,288-foot Mount Washington in New Hampshire.
2
Birds vie for position on power lines at dusk in Kansas City, Kansas.
3
A Hindu woman, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, holds her baby as she sits inside a refugee camp set up for Hindu refugees near Kutupalong, Bangladesh.
4
Employees of a billboard advertising company carry a disassembled election poster of Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party with the portrait of German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on September 25, 2017, one day after general elections.
