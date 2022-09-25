Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
September 25, 2022
September 25, 2022 1:45 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Competitors take the start of the circuit A of the swimming race from Dakar to Goree in Dakar, Senegal.
2
Protesters attend a rally against Japan's state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that will be held next Tuesday in Tokyo2.
3
General view of the start of the Berlin marathon in Berlin, Germany.
4
Handout photo from Buckingham Palace, Sept. 24, 2022, shows the ledger stone at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. An inscribed stone slab marking the death of Queen Elizabeth II has been laid in the Windsor Castle chapel where her coffin was interred, Buckingham Palace said.
Load more
September 25, 2022
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
September 23, 2022
Day in Photos
September 22, 2022
Day in Photos
September 21, 2022
Day in Photos
September 20, 2022
Day in Photos
September 20, 2022
Day in Photos
September 19, 2022
Day in Photos
September 18, 2022
Day in Photos
September 16, 2022
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG