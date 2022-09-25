Accessibility links

September 25, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Competitors take the start of the circuit A of the swimming race from Dakar to Goree in Dakar, Senegal.
2 Protesters attend a rally against Japan's state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that will be held next Tuesday in Tokyo2.
3 General view of the start of the Berlin marathon in Berlin, Germany.
4 Handout photo from Buckingham Palace, Sept. 24, 2022, shows the ledger stone at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. An inscribed stone slab marking the death of Queen Elizabeth II has been laid in the Windsor Castle chapel where her coffin was interred, Buckingham Palace said.

