Day in Photos
September 25, 2023
September 25, 2023 1:44 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
An ethnic Armenian boy from Nagorno-Karabakh looks on from a car upon arrival in Armenia's Goris, the town in Syunik region, Armenia. Thousands of Armenians have streamed out of Nagorno-Karabakh after the Azerbaijani military reclaimed full control of the breakaway region last week.
A one-month-old female giant panda cub lies in an incubator at the Moscow Zoo in the capital Moscow, Russia, in this Moscow Zoo picture released Sept. 25, 2023.
U.S. Senator Robert Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, delivers remarks, after he and his wife Nadine Menendez were indicted on bribery offenses in connection with their relationship with three New Jersey businessmen, in Union City, New Jersey.
A storm swell breaks over Kalk Bay harbor during severe weather in Cape Town, South Africa.
