Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

September 26, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Reservists drafted during the partial mobilization line up outside a recruitment office in the Siberian town of Tara in the Omsk region, Russia.
1 Reservists drafted during the partial mobilization line up outside a recruitment office in the Siberian town of Tara in the Omsk region, Russia.
A woman moves her dog while residents evacuate from their submerged homes in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Noru in San Ildefonso, Bulacan province, Philippines.
2 A woman moves her dog while residents evacuate from their submerged homes in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Noru in San Ildefonso, Bulacan province, Philippines.
Women burn headscarves during a protest over the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in Iran, in the Kurdish-controlled city of Qamishli, northeastern Syria.&nbsp;Amini died earlier this month while in the custody of Tehran&rsquo;s morality police.
3 Women burn headscarves during a protest over the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in Iran, in the Kurdish-controlled city of Qamishli, northeastern Syria. Amini died earlier this month while in the custody of Tehran’s morality police.
An aerial view of a football pitch is seen in the Zawghara camp for displaced Syrians, which houses around 3,000 families, in the vicinity of Jarabulus close to the border with Turkey in the rebel-held north of Syria's Aleppo province.
4 An aerial view of a football pitch is seen in the Zawghara camp for displaced Syrians, which houses around 3,000 families, in the vicinity of Jarabulus close to the border with Turkey in the rebel-held north of Syria's Aleppo province.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG