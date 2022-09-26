Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
September 26, 2022
September 26, 2022 2:28 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Reservists drafted during the partial mobilization line up outside a recruitment office in the Siberian town of Tara in the Omsk region, Russia.
2
A woman moves her dog while residents evacuate from their submerged homes in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Noru in San Ildefonso, Bulacan province, Philippines.
3
Women burn headscarves during a protest over the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in Iran, in the Kurdish-controlled city of Qamishli, northeastern Syria. Amini died earlier this month while in the custody of Tehran’s morality police.
4
An aerial view of a football pitch is seen in the Zawghara camp for displaced Syrians, which houses around 3,000 families, in the vicinity of Jarabulus close to the border with Turkey in the rebel-held north of Syria's Aleppo province.
Load more
September 26, 2022
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
September 25, 2022
Day in Photos
September 23, 2022
Day in Photos
September 22, 2022
Day in Photos
September 21, 2022
Day in Photos
September 20, 2022
Day in Photos
September 20, 2022
Day in Photos
September 19, 2022
Day in Photos
September 18, 2022
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG