Breaking News
Day in Photos
September 26, 2023
September 26, 2023 1:51 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A refugee from Nagorno-Karabakh region holds a child while standing next to a car upon their arrival in the border village of Kornidzor, Armenia.
2
A screen shows jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny as he arrives to listen to a hearing on an appeal lodged against a court decision to jail him for 19 years in a maximum security prison on extremism-linked charges, at a court in Moscow.
3
A Chinese national flag is hoisted during a medal ceremony for judo at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.
4
President Joe Biden joins striking United Auto Workers on the picket line, in Van Buren Township, Michigan.
September 26, 2023
