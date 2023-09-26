Accessibility links

September 26, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 A refugee from Nagorno-Karabakh region holds a child while standing next to a car upon their arrival in the border village of Kornidzor, Armenia.
2 A screen shows jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny as he arrives to listen to a hearing on an appeal lodged against a court decision to jail him for 19 years in a maximum security prison on extremism-linked charges, at a court in Moscow.
3 A Chinese national flag is hoisted during a medal ceremony for judo at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.
4 President Joe Biden joins striking United Auto Workers on the picket line, in Van Buren Township, Michigan.

