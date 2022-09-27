Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
September 27, 2022
September 27, 2022 2:25 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Raisa, 67, and her relative receive humanitarian aid in the recently liberated town of Izium, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine.
2
Reservists drafted during the partial mobilization attend a departure ceremony in Sevastopol, in Russian-occupied Crimea. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Sept. 21 a mobilization of hundreds of thousands of Russian men to bolster Moscow's army in Ukraine, sparking demonstrations and an exodus of men abroad.
3
Drone footage shows long queues of vehicles on the way to exit Russia on its border with Georgia, in Verkhny Lars, Russia, Sept. 26, 2022, in this still image obtained from a video.
4
The gas leak at the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is seen from the Danish Defence's F-16 rejection response off the Danish Baltic island of Bornholm, south of Dueodde, Denmark. The two Nord Stream gas pipelines linking Russia and Europe have been hit by unexplained leaks, Scandinavian authorities said, raising suspicions of sabotage.
September 27, 2022
