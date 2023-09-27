Accessibility links

September 27, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Friends and relatives attend the funeral of people who died in a fire during a wedding ceremony in Hamdaniya, Iraq.&nbsp;A fire that raced through a hall hosting a Christian wedding in northern Iraq has killed around 100 people and injured 150 others, and authorities warn the death toll could rise.
Refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh region ride in a car transporting chickens upon their arrival in the border village of Kornidzor, Armenia.
Children lay pomegranate seeds to be sundried at a field in Arghandab district of Kandahar province, Afghanistan.
An elderly woman crosses herself as she walks past the Memory Wall of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine, in Kyiv.
