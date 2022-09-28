Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
September 28, 2022
September 28, 2022 2:13 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Waves hit the Malecon in Havana, after the passage of Hurricane Ian.
2
Debris covers a railway depot ruined after a Russian rocket attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
3
Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with supporters of Shiite Muslim cleric Moqtada Sadr clash in Tahrir Square in the center of Iraq's capital Baghdad.
4
A young woman from the Turkana community waters goats from a shallow well dug into a dry riverbed at Eliye springs on the western shore of Lake Turkana in Turkana county, Kenya.
Load more
September 28, 2022
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
September 27, 2022
Day in Photos
September 26, 2022
Day in Photos
September 25, 2022
Day in Photos
September 23, 2022
Day in Photos
September 22, 2022
Day in Photos
September 21, 2022
Day in Photos
September 20, 2022
Day in Photos
September 20, 2022
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG