September 28, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Waves hit the Malecon in Havana, after the passage of Hurricane Ian.
Debris covers a railway depot ruined after a Russian rocket attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with supporters of Shiite Muslim cleric Moqtada Sadr clash in Tahrir Square in the center of Iraq's capital Baghdad.
A young woman from the Turkana community waters goats from a shallow well dug into a dry riverbed at Eliye springs on the western shore of Lake Turkana in Turkana county, Kenya.
