Breaking News
Day in Photos
September 28, 2023
September 28, 2023 1:58 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Refugees stand in the back of a truck after crossing the border near Kornidzor. More than 65,000 Armenians have fled Nagorno-Karabakh for Armenia, as the exodus continued from the breakaway enclave which Azerbaijan recaptured last week in a lighting offensive.
An idol of elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha is taken for immersion on the final day of the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, India.
A model presents a creation for Rick Owens during the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024, in Paris.
An Iraqi woman reacts at the site of a fatal fire in the district of Hamdaniya, Nineveh province, Iraq.
September 28, 2023
