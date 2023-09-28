Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

September 28, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Refugees stand in the back of a truck after crossing the border near Kornidzor.&nbsp;More than 65,000 Armenians have fled Nagorno-Karabakh for Armenia, as the exodus continued from the breakaway enclave which Azerbaijan recaptured last week in a lighting offensive.&nbsp;
1 Refugees stand in the back of a truck after crossing the border near Kornidzor. More than 65,000 Armenians have fled Nagorno-Karabakh for Armenia, as the exodus continued from the breakaway enclave which Azerbaijan recaptured last week in a lighting offensive. 
An idol of elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha is taken for immersion on the final day of the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, India.
2 An idol of elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha is taken for immersion on the final day of the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, India.
A model presents a creation for Rick Owens during the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024, in Paris.
3 A model presents a creation for Rick Owens during the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024, in Paris.
An Iraqi woman reacts at the site of a fatal fire in the district of Hamdaniya, Nineveh province, Iraq.
4 An Iraqi woman reacts at the site of a fatal fire in the district of Hamdaniya, Nineveh province, Iraq.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG