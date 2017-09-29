Accessibility links

Languages
Day in Photos

September 29, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Show more
An Indian priest worships six-year-old Hindu girl Anushka Chetterjee (C) dressed as the Hindu goddess Durga at a 'pandal' for the celebrations of the 'Durga Puja' festival in Kolkata.
1

An Indian priest worships six-year-old Hindu girl Anushka Chetterjee (C) dressed as the Hindu goddess Durga at a 'pandal' for the celebrations of the 'Durga Puja' festival in Kolkata.

The British Royal Air Force's (RAF) aerobatic team, the "Red Arrows", performs aerial maneuvers during an airshow in Kuwait City.
2

The British Royal Air Force's (RAF) aerobatic team, the "Red Arrows", performs aerial maneuvers during an airshow in Kuwait City.

Starlings and gulls fly above agricultural areas as tractors plough the land near Mizil, Romania.
3

Starlings and gulls fly above agricultural areas as tractors plough the land near Mizil, Romania.

A man puts a bunch of peppers on the wall of his house to dry in the village of Donja Lakosnica, southern Serbia.
4

A man puts a bunch of peppers on the wall of his house to dry in the village of Donja Lakosnica, southern Serbia.

Load more

Your opinion

Show comments

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG