An Indian priest worships six-year-old Hindu girl Anushka Chetterjee (C) dressed as the Hindu goddess Durga at a 'pandal' for the celebrations of the 'Durga Puja' festival in Kolkata.
The British Royal Air Force's (RAF) aerobatic team, the "Red Arrows", performs aerial maneuvers during an airshow in Kuwait City.
Starlings and gulls fly above agricultural areas as tractors plough the land near Mizil, Romania.
A man puts a bunch of peppers on the wall of his house to dry in the village of Donja Lakosnica, southern Serbia.
