September 29, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Damaged boats are seen downtown Fort Myers, Florida, after Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction.
Damaged homes and debris are shown in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris takes a selfie with American soldiers before her departure from the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea.
A mother sits with her child who was diagnosed with cholera in a hospital in Deir el-Zour, Syria.
