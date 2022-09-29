Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
September 29, 2022
September 29, 2022 1:34 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Damaged boats are seen downtown Fort Myers, Florida, after Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction.
2
Damaged homes and debris are shown in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida.
3
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris takes a selfie with American soldiers before her departure from the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea.
4
A mother sits with her child who was diagnosed with cholera in a hospital in Deir el-Zour, Syria.
September 29, 2022
