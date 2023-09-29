Accessibility links
September 29, 2023
September 29, 2023 1:33 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Japan's Misaki Emura competes against Uzbekistans Paola Pliego, right, in the womens Sebre team final fencing event during the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou in China's eastern Zhejiang province.
2
Palestinian militants from the Balata Brigade gather during a memorial rally in the refugee camp of Balata near the West Bank city of Nablus, marking the death anniversary of Mohammed Abu Asab, who was killed by Israeli security forces.
3
A laborer carries plastic pipe rolls at a railway store in Jalandhar, India.
4
The National Council on the last day of the legislature is seen before national elections in October in the Swiss Parliament Building (Bundeshaus) in Bern, Switzerland.
