Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

September 29, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Japan's Misaki Emura competes against Uzbekistans Paola Pliego, right, in the womens Sebre team final fencing event during the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou in China's eastern Zhejiang province.
1 Japan's Misaki Emura competes against Uzbekistans Paola Pliego, right, in the womens Sebre team final fencing event during the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou in China's eastern Zhejiang province.
Palestinian militants from the Balata Brigade gather during a memorial rally in the refugee camp of Balata near the West Bank city of Nablus, marking the death anniversary of Mohammed Abu Asab, who was killed by Israeli security forces.
2 Palestinian militants from the Balata Brigade gather during a memorial rally in the refugee camp of Balata near the West Bank city of Nablus, marking the death anniversary of Mohammed Abu Asab, who was killed by Israeli security forces.
A laborer carries plastic pipe rolls at a railway store in Jalandhar, India.
3 A laborer carries plastic pipe rolls at a railway store in Jalandhar, India.
The National Council on the last day of the legislature is seen before national elections in October in the Swiss Parliament Building (Bundeshaus) in Bern, Switzerland.
4 The National Council on the last day of the legislature is seen before national elections in October in the Swiss Parliament Building (Bundeshaus) in Bern, Switzerland.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG