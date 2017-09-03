A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Show more
1
The Soyuz MS-04 capsule carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew of Jack Fischer, Peggy Annette Whitson of the U.S. and Fyodor Yurchikhin of Russia lands in a remote area outside the town of Dzhezkazgan (Zhezkazgan), Kazakhstan.
2
Police cars drive on an almost deserted street during an evacuation of more than 60,000 people in Frankfurt, Germany. The evacuation became necessary because of an unexploded 1.8 ton WW II bomb that will be diffused later in the day.
3
Rohingya refugees carry an old woman from Rakhine state in Myanmar near Teknaf in Bangladesh.
4
Retardant, dropped by a plane, drifts down on flames at the La Tuna Canyon fire in Burbank, California, Sept. 2, 2017.
Your opinion
Show comments