September 3, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 In this combination image, Reuters journalists Kyaw Soe Oo, left, and Wa Lone, are handcuffed as they are escorted by police out of the court in Yangon, Myanmar. The court sentenced the two journalists to seven years in prison for illegal possession of official documents, a ruling that comes as international criticism mounts over the military's alleged human rights abuses against Rohingya Muslims.
2 A Hindu devotee breaks a dahi-handi (curd-pot) suspended in the air atop a human pyramid during celebrations for the Janmashtami festival, which marks the birth of Hindu God Lord Krishna, in Mumbai, India.
3 A dog carries a puppy to a drier place at Sangam area in Allahabad, India, as water levels of the Ganges and Yamuna rivers increase following monsoon rains.
4 Children line up for a flag-raising ceremony on their first day back to school after the summer holidays, at the playground of a middle school in Shanghai, China.

