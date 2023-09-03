Accessibility links

September 3, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Kc Lightfoot of the United States compete in the men&#39;s pole vault during the Golden League athletics at Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany.
A Czech firefighter extinguishes a wildfire burning near the village of Provatonas in the region of Evros, Greece.
Pope Francis greets participants as he arrives to preside over a mass at the Steppe Arena in the Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar.
The Cuauhtemoc from Mexico sails down the Tagus river, with the crew up on its rigging and escorted by dozens of sailboats, in Lisbon, Portugal.
