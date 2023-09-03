Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
September 3, 2023
September 03, 2023 1:20 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Kc Lightfoot of the United States compete in the men's pole vault during the Golden League athletics at Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany.
2
A Czech firefighter extinguishes a wildfire burning near the village of Provatonas in the region of Evros, Greece.
3
Pope Francis greets participants as he arrives to preside over a mass at the Steppe Arena in the Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar.
4
The Cuauhtemoc
from Mexico sails down the Tagus river, with the crew up on its rigging and escorted by dozens of sailboats, in Lisbon, Portugal.
September 3, 2023
