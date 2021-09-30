Accessibility links

September 30, 2021

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 A man sits in front of a mural in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
2 A member of the Taliban special forces pushes a journalist covering a demonstration by women protesters outside a school in Kabul, Afghanistan.
3 An Emirati artist performs during the opening ceremony of the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
4 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau escorts Inuk survivor Elder Levinia Brown on the eve of Canada's first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, honoring the lost children and survivors of Indigenous residential schools, their families and communities on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Sept. 29, 2021

