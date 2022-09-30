Accessibility links

September 30, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 From left to right, the Moscow-appointed heads of Kherson region Vladimir Saldo and Zaporizhzhia region Yevgeny Balitsky, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Donetsk separatist leader Denis Pushilin and Lugansk separatist leader Leonid Pasechnik join hands after signing treaties formally annexing four regions of Ukraine occupied by Russian troops, at the Kremlin in Moscow. 
2 Camels ridden by robot jockeys take part in a race at the Sheikh Zayed race track in Disah in Jordan's southern Wadi Rum desert.
3 Supreme Court Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts stand outside the Supreme Court following her formal investiture ceremony at the Supreme Court in Washington.
4 A woman prepares for sunrise ceremony, attended by Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, honoring the lost children and survivors of Indigenous residential schools, at Niagara Parks power station, Ontario, Canada.

