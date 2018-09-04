September 4, 2018

3 An aerial photo from a drone shows Rio de Janeiro's treasured National Museum, one of Brazil's oldest, a day after a massive fire ripped through the building, Sept. 3, 2018. The edifice stood engulfed in flames as plumes of smoke shot into the night sky, while firefighters battled to control the blaze that erupted about 2230 GMT. Five hours later they had managed to contain much of the inferno, but were still working to extinguish it completely, according to an AFP photographer at the scene.