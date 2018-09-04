Accessibility links
Day in Photos
September 4, 2018
September 04, 2018 3:10 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
High waves triggered by Typhoon Jebi are seen at a fishing port in Aki, Kochi Prefecture, western Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo.
2
Women dressed as characters from the novel-turned-TV series "The Handmaid's Tale" stand in an elevator at the Hart Senate Office Building as Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh starts the first day of his confirmation hearing at the U.S. Senate on Capitol Hill in Washington.
3
An aerial photo from a drone shows Rio de Janeiro's treasured National Museum, one of Brazil's oldest, a day after a massive fire ripped through the building, Sept. 3, 2018. The edifice stood engulfed in flames as plumes of smoke shot into the night sky, while firefighters battled to control the blaze that erupted about 2230 GMT. Five hours later they had managed to contain much of the inferno, but were still working to extinguish it completely, according to an AFP photographer at the scene.
4
People walk on the beach during the 44th Deauville U.S. Film Festival of Deauville, France, Sept. 3, 2018.
September 4, 2018
