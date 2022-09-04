Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
September 4, 2022
September 04, 2022 1:47 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A statue of a Kansa warrior titled "Ad Astra," atop the Kansas Statehouse is silhouetted against the setting moon in Topeka, Kansas.
2
Pope Francis arrives to attend a Mass for the beatification of Pope John Paul I, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican.
3
Firefighters douse the rubble of a restaurant complex destroyed by a missile strike in the second largest Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
4
People are seen surrounded by floodwaters, in Sohbat Pur city, a district of Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province, Sept. 3, 2022.
Load more
September 4, 2022
