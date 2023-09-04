Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

September 4, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

A schoolgirl holds a primer during a ceremony on the first day of school at a cadet lyceum in Kyiv, Ukraine.
1 A schoolgirl holds a primer during a ceremony on the first day of school at a cadet lyceum in Kyiv, Ukraine.
A member of the Spanish Civil Guard search and rescue team looks for a missing person by a bridge that partially collapsed, following heavy rain in Aldea del Fresno, Spain.
2 A member of the Spanish Civil Guard search and rescue team looks for a missing person by a bridge that partially collapsed, following heavy rain in Aldea del Fresno, Spain.
Delaware State Troopers secure the area at sunrise before President Joe Biden boards Marine One at Gordons Pond State Park in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.
3 Delaware State Troopers secure the area at sunrise before President Joe Biden boards Marine One at Gordons Pond State Park in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.
A South Korean teacher reacts during a protest to demand better protection of their rights, the normalization of public education and to mourn a young teacher found dead in July in an apparent suicide, in Seoul.
4 A South Korean teacher reacts during a protest to demand better protection of their rights, the normalization of public education and to mourn a young teacher found dead in July in an apparent suicide, in Seoul.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG