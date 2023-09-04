Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
September 4, 2023
September 04, 2023 1:26 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A schoolgirl holds a primer during a ceremony on the first day of school at a cadet lyceum in Kyiv, Ukraine.
2
A member of the Spanish Civil Guard search and rescue team looks for a missing person by a bridge that partially collapsed, following heavy rain in Aldea del Fresno, Spain.
3
Delaware State Troopers secure the area at sunrise before President Joe Biden boards Marine One at Gordons Pond State Park in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.
4
A South Korean teacher reacts during a protest to demand better protection of their rights, the normalization of public education and to mourn a young teacher found dead in July in an apparent suicide, in Seoul.
Load more
September 4, 2023
Recommended
52 Documentary
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG