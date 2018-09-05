Accessibility links

September 5, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Russian (white) and Kazakh (blue) riders play the traditional Central Asian sport Buzkashi also known as Kok-Boru or Oglak Tartis during the World Nomad Games 2018 in Cholpon-Ata, eastern Kirghizstan.
An aerial view from a Jiji Press helicopter shows vehicles piled in a heap due to strong winds in Kobe, Hyogo prefecture, after typhoon Jebi hit the west coast of Japan. The toll in the most powerful typhoon to hit Japan in a quarter century rose to nine, with thousands stranded at a major airport because of storm damage.
A Turkana herdboy carries his gun as he herds his goats near the power-generating wind turbines at the Lake Turkana Wind Power project (LTWP) in Loiyangalani district, Marsabit County, northern Kenya, Sept. 4, 2018.
A mountain lion kitten which National Park Service researchers discovered in August in a remote area of the Santa Monica Mountains, California, is shown in this image released on Sept. 4, 2018.
