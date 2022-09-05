Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

September 5, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Liz Truss arrives at Conservative Central Office in Westminster after winning the Conservative Party leadership contest in London.&nbsp;Liz Truss will become Britain&#39;s new Prime Minister after an audience with Britain&#39;s Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 6.&nbsp;
1 Liz Truss arrives at Conservative Central Office in Westminster after winning the Conservative Party leadership contest in London. Liz Truss will become Britain's new Prime Minister after an audience with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 6. 
A Ukrainian Red Cross Society volunteer pets a cat named Maks, that was slightly injured during a Russian attack last week that damaged the building of the humanitarian association in Sloviansk.
2 A Ukrainian Red Cross Society volunteer pets a cat named Maks, that was slightly injured during a Russian attack last week that damaged the building of the humanitarian association in Sloviansk.
Supporters of "I Reject" option react to early results of the referendum on a new Chilean constitution in Valparaiso, Chile, Sept. 4, 2022.
3 Supporters of "I Reject" option react to early results of the referendum on a new Chilean constitution in Valparaiso, Chile, Sept. 4, 2022.
Victims of unprecedented flooding from monsoon rains use a cot to salvage belongings from their flooded home, in Jaffarabad, Pakistan.
4 Victims of unprecedented flooding from monsoon rains use a cot to salvage belongings from their flooded home, in Jaffarabad, Pakistan.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG